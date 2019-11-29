‘Santa with a Badge’, El Paso County Sherrif’s Office Toy Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Sherriff’s Office toy drive named “Santa with a Badge” is underway.
The Sherriff’s office and the community come together each year to provide more than 2000 toys to children in need who might miss out on opening presents on Christmas morning, a release said.
The El Paso County Sherriff’s Office urges the community to join forces for this great cause, with the donation of a new unwrapped toy or monetary donation to help make Christmas morning more memorable.
Donations will be accepted in the following Family Dollar donations:
- 5120 Montana Ave.
- 160 N. Cotton
- 4200 N. Mesa St.
- 12820 B Edgemere
- 1045 N. Zaragoza Rd.
- 425 N. Yarbrough Dr. Ste B
- 401 S. Yarbrough Dr.
- 2200 N. Yarbrough Dr. Ste D-2
- 2385 Lee
- 12235 Pellicano
- 9612 Montana Ave
- 13800 Eastlake
The Sherriff’s Office will also partner with 104.3 HitFM for a live remote toy donation broadcast at the following locations:
- 12820 B Edgemere
- Dec 2nd / 4p.m. – 8p.m.
- 2385 Lee
- Dec 4th / 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- 12235 Pellicano
- Dec 6th / 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- 2200 N. Yarbrough Dr. Ste D-2
- Dec 9th / 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Also joining this cause are the following car clubs, where donations can be dropped off during the following events:
- Viejitos Car Club Toy Run
- Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., at 9486 Dyer St.
- Majesty Christmas CarShow
- Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 8:00, a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at 8889 Gateway Blvd West.
Toys and monetary donations may also be dropped off with the Community Service Section at the Sherriff’s Office Headquarters located at 3850 Justice Dr.
The last day for donations is December 13, 2019.