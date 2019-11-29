‘Santa with a Badge’, El Paso County Sherrif’s Office Toy Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Sherriff’s Office toy drive named “Santa with a Badge” is underway.

The Sherriff’s office and the community come together each year to provide more than 2000 toys to children in need who might miss out on opening presents on Christmas morning, a release said.

The El Paso County Sherriff’s Office urges the community to join forces for this great cause, with the donation of a new unwrapped toy or monetary donation to help make Christmas morning more memorable.

Donations will be accepted in the following Family Dollar donations:

5120 Montana Ave.

160 N. Cotton

4200 N. Mesa St.

12820 B Edgemere

1045 N. Zaragoza Rd.

425 N. Yarbrough Dr. Ste B

401 S. Yarbrough Dr.

2200 N. Yarbrough Dr. Ste D-2

2385 Lee

12235 Pellicano

9612 Montana Ave

13800 Eastlake

The Sherriff’s Office will also partner with 104.3 HitFM for a live remote toy donation broadcast at the following locations:

12820 B Edgemere Dec 2 nd / 4p.m. – 8p.m.

2385 Lee Dec 4 th / 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

12235 Pellicano Dec 6 th / 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

2200 N. Yarbrough Dr. Ste D-2 Dec 9 th / 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Also joining this cause are the following car clubs, where donations can be dropped off during the following events:

Viejitos Car Club Toy Run Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., at 9486 Dyer St.

Majesty Christmas CarShow Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 8:00, a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at 8889 Gateway Blvd West.



Toys and monetary donations may also be dropped off with the Community Service Section at the Sherriff’s Office Headquarters located at 3850 Justice Dr.

The last day for donations is December 13, 2019.