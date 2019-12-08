Santa Paws is here for a cause

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just in time for the “Paw-lidays!” Animal Services of El Paso brought Christmas cheer to the community by offering free holiday photos with “Santa Paws” while also raising awareness for one of their newest programs.

Community members had the chance to strike a pose with El Paso Animal Services mascot “Sunny,” while donating cat or dog food that will go toward the department’s new pet food pantry.

The recently developed program helps assist families in need or who may be struggling to provide for their fur babies.

“Our pet food commissary program is open to the public that is possibly struggling or going through a hard time. They might need to choose between having to feed their family and having to feed their pets. We definitely want to keep pets in their home and we don’t want someone to have to choose the option of surrendering their pet just because they can’t afford pet food for a little while,” said Michele Anderson, Public Affairs Coordinator for El Paso Animal Services.

This is the first year El Paso Animal Services has hosted the free event. If you happened to miss the event but would still like to assist the pantry, you can drop off items at the shelter located at 5001 Fred Wilson Avenue.