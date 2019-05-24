San Elizario school to honor fallen deputy at dance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One San Elizario school is taking steps to honor fallen Deputy Peter Herrera.

On Friday, Alarcon Elementary School will host its second annual Father/Daughter Mother/Son Dance.

Last year, the Herrera family helped the children in picking an outfit for the special night.

The school will be returning the favor by planting a tree on campus in memory of Deputy Herrera before the dance.

The Sheriff’s Office faculty will also take on a special task by being the companions to those who don’t have dancing partners.

The dance will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the school’s gymnasium located on 12501 Socorro Rd.