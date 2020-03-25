Salvation Army seeks donations as it aids those affected by COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The Salvation Army anticipates the need for additional funding in order to meet high demand for services as COVID-19 cases increase rapidly in communities throughout the state.

The Salvation Army of El Paso has significantly amplified its efforts to diminish the spread of the virus and ensure critical service, especially among the homeless and other vulnerable populations.

According to the Salvation Army, r equests for service have risen and a further spike is expected in the next few weeks and months.

While services remain in place for the most vulnerable citizens, such as the homeless and others living near the poverty level, many people who have been able to pay their way prior to this outbreak may now face extreme difficulties due to mandated business closings. Countless residents now have no income and are in need of financial assistance.

“We are already seeing the effects and expect that to grow signifantly as this situation plays out,” said Major Florian Estrada of The Salvation Army. “So many people living with extremely tight budgets aren’t able to skip just one paycheck, much less weeks or months without pay. They are turning to us for help.”

The Salvation Army said the extra need is daunting, particularly due to the extremely contaminous nature of the virus, which has caused the postponement or cancellation of numerous Salvation Army fundraising events, many that had been scheduled for the spring.

“There is a concern that the effect of this unprecedented event could be felt for years,” Estrada said. “We want to be here to provide basic needs to those we already serve and to have plenty for the new generation of need caused by this virus.”

The Salvation Army asks for public donations during this time, saying it would ensure the safety of those who depend on Salvation Army programs and services, along with the safety of staff and volunteers.

“If those able are willing to help those who are in need, our state and nation will likely rise out of this devastating situation more quickly with fewer residual effects on the men, women and children suffering right now,” Estrada said.

The Salvation Army provides service to individuals and families in every zip code in the state and is working diligently to ensure people have access to food, shelter, and desperately needed services like housing and utility assistance.

In El Paso, this includes preventive measures to protect clients, volunteers and staff. The Salvation Army El Paso said space is currently limited, but the Family Shelter remains open and rooms are available for families, single women and men.

To contribute to The Salvation Army’s efforts in your community, CLICK HERE.