EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.

The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money for the creation of 20 permanent housing units for homeless women.

All the money raised will help the Opportunity Center for the Homeless expand services to women.

The 5K race was the first fundraiser planned to help support five projects that will be done over several years to expand services provided by the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.

The center hopes to raise $7.5 million to add a second floor to the Women’s Resource Center, build a new veterans transitional living center and build a new permanent housing program for older adults, among other projects.

The HomeRun for the Homeless 5K dates back to 2014 as a leadership class project affiliated with the El Paso Chamber of Commerce.

For more about the center and its capital campaign, visit www.homelessopportunitycenter.org.