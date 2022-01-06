Rosca de Reyes: El Pasoans flock to Bowie Bakery for traditional sweet bread

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The holiday season is not quite over for many families in the Borderland, as they are celebrating Dia de Los Reyes, or Three Kings Day, typically celebrated on January 6.

“We’re going to have family over to celebrate the three kings of Bethlehem when they went to visit baby Jesus,” Maria Arroyo said.

Bowie Bakery, a popular local icon with various locations across El Paso, takes pride in preparing the signature sweet bread for the holiday: the Rosca de Reyes.

The sweet treat is a circular-shaped bread, is meant to symbolize the biblical story of the Three Wise Men’s arrival to visit Baby Jesus after his birth. However, the most significant part of the bread is the Baby Jesus figurine hidden and baked into the bread.

“It’s supposed to represent Jesus being hidden from King Herod,” Claudia, the manager at Bowie Bakery, said.

The bread is decorated with candied fruits on top and in Mexico it is customary to share with family and friends over hot chocolate and tamales.

Whoever finds the Baby Jesus figurine in their slice is expected to throw a party on February 2.

“My oldest tries to cheat but I always try not to let her but they’re just excited to see who’s going to get the baby,” April Lizcano said.

Bowie Bakery management said it expects to sell around 1,200 Rosca de Reyes breads.

