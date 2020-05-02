1  of  4
Breaking News
Second Doña Ana County death reported as data shows 61% of county’s COVID-19 cases in El Paso suburbs Law enforcement responding to shooting incident in Far East El Paso Elderly woman with dementia missing from Socorro Deadliest COVID-19 week in Juárez comes to an end with 3 new fatalities as death toll rises to 78

Residents invited to virtual design workshop for Mexican American Cultural Center

Community

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:
MACC new_1537147205934.jpg.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is inviting residents to take part in a virtual design workshop for the Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC), one of the remaining projects from the 2012 Quality of Life Bond.

The meeting, which is accessible via Zoom, will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday May 9.

City leaders say the MACC will provide residents and visitors a new and dynamic space for the exhibition and celebration of Mexican American art and culture.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the design meetings, which would normally be held in-person, will now be moved online. The public is invited to collaborate with the design team in the development of the project by exploring design ideas. Design work for the MACC will proceed until completed. 

The construction phase of the MACC is deferred due to COVID-19 restrictions.

To register for the event via Zoom, please visit the registration page by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Target creeper sought by police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target creeper sought by police"

USNS Comfort returns to Norfolk

Thumbnail for the video titled "USNS Comfort returns to Norfolk"

USNS Comfort heading to Naval Station Norfolk

Thumbnail for the video titled "USNS Comfort heading to Naval Station Norfolk"

Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested"

Semi-truck drivers protest through El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi-truck drivers protest through El Paso"

Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Stay at Home orders to lift May 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Stay at Home orders to lift May 9"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner