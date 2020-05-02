Residents invited to virtual design workshop for Mexican American Cultural Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is inviting residents to take part in a virtual design workshop for the Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC), one of the remaining projects from the 2012 Quality of Life Bond.

The meeting, which is accessible via Zoom, will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday May 9.

City leaders say the MACC will provide residents and visitors a new and dynamic space for the exhibition and celebration of Mexican American art and culture.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the design meetings, which would normally be held in-person, will now be moved online. The public is invited to collaborate with the design team in the development of the project by exploring design ideas. Design work for the MACC will proceed until completed.

The construction phase of the MACC is deferred due to COVID-19 restrictions.

To register for the event via Zoom, please visit the registration page by CLICKING HERE.