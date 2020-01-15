Residents in Tornillo officially introduced to first public park

TORNILLO, Texas (KTSM) — The first public park is now officially open for community members in Tornillo which provides more activities for families to enjoy.

The new Coyote Park brings a playful atmosphere for all community members without them having to drive the extra mile elsewhere.



“We didn’t have much other than the dirt. We had to use our great imagination to play as many of our kids do now,” Rosy Vega Barrio, Superintendent of Tornillo Independent School District (TISD) shared, “So being able to see this happen thanks to the commissioners court and the great work with parks and recreation has really been a blessing.”



TISD and the County of El Paso teamed together to create a fun park atmosphere which includes a playground, basketball court, 14,000 square feet of new grass, and more.

“This particular park was a little difficult because it wasn’t owned by El Paso County, it was owned by the school district which is why the partnership is so critical,” Vince Perez, County Commissioner of Precinct 3 said, “That’s what makes this project so unique is that the school district was instrumental in maintaining the park and vowing to maintain it moving forward.”



El Paso County initially received nearly $100,000 through a grant. The new infrastructure cost $250,000.



Since November 2018, over 300 community members put in time to help build the playground.



“We have parents who are hard working individuals who want the best for their children. So seeing this park here and now being a part of our community is definitely something they have been working for,” Vega Barrio said, “As taxpayers, that’s something that that’s what we want our funding to go back into our community to be able to provide our kids the best possible upbringing.”



Over a year later, the park is finally complete for families to make lasting memories.

“It makes me very happy that they were able to make this park because we would always have to drive out of town to get to a park or even have them do something and now we can just drive or even walk to this park,” Brenda Rubio, a parent shared.

“I’m excited to come to this park because I’m going to play with my brothers and sisters,” Xavier Rubio, Brenda’s son said.



El Paso County Officials said more events are planned to be held at the park like movies under the stars, as well as health and wellness activities.



A $2.1 million hike and bike trail that will connect to the park is also expected to break ground.