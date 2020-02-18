Remarkable Women: Margarita Del Toro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As KTSM continues introducing the final nominees for the Remarkable Women campaign, we meet the second finalist out of four along with a couple of her kids.



Meet Margarita Del Toro: a role model to her family and community.

Margarita shared she’s been a registered nurse for about 40 years now in El Paso. She said her mother inspired her to be a nurse, a job that makes her happy knowing she’s helped many people through tough times.



“It makes me feel that I’m actually making a difference in their life,” Del Toro said, “Even though sometimes I get to know them briefly but they become part of me. Part of the people that are significant to me.”



Margarita was nominated by her son and her daughter in the Remarkable Women campaign. They shared her strength and compassion are just some of the reasons why she’s remarkable.

“We lost our father a couple of years ago but she’s been my hero because she’s been strong for us,” Jorge Del Toro, Margarita’s son shared.

“They are my world. As a matter fact I feel that we are a little closer since my husband passed away because they look after me,” Margarita added.



While helping cancer patients, volunteering at church, and working to feed immigrant families, Margarita has been a mentor for her family first and foremost.

“To pursue my education. To be a leader. That’s where I am today. I’m a soldier, officer in the United States Army, and I wouldn’t be successful without her motivation, her humbleness, and her example,” Jorge said.



That’s why her kids want to set the example for their own, and the following generations to come.

“Keep passing down her good will. Her beautiful compassion for others so that way we can go ahead and just follow her footsteps,” Rene Del Toro, Margarita’s son said.

“Everybody needs help. Even though sometimes we are too proud to ask for help but we all need a friend. So let’s look after each other,” Margarita added.

As we near closer to International Women’s month in March, we will introduce you to the other two finalists. All will be considered for Nexstar’s Nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year award, and one will win a trip to New York City.