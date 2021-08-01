Prepare your kids for the 1st day of school with these 5 easy tips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many El Paso students return to school for the 2021-2022 school year starting Monday.
To help get your kids ready for the first day of school, an El Paso Independent School District Pre-K teacher shared tips on Tiktok on how to start a great year. Mrs. Reyes, a pre-k teacher at Don Haskins School, advises students and parents to follow these simple tips:
- Go to sleep early and get a good night’s sleep everyday.
- Get your school supplies ready the night before.
- Eat a good breakfast.
- Lay out all your outfits the night before.
- Mentally prepare your brain to have a successful day.
And though not technically tips, Reyes reminds students to have fun and don’t forget to breathe.
You can view the video below:
