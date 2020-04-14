Paso del Norte Foundation hosts live Q&A for El Pasoans curious about community funds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso residents who need assistance knowing who to turn to during the COVID-19 crisis will have a chance to ask those questions during a unique Facebook Live Q&A Tuesday afternoon.

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation will host the live Q&A beginning at noon on Tuesday, April 14 on their Facebook page. The Q&A will answer questions about the El Paso Food and Beverage Workers Fund, the El Paso COVID-19 Medical Equipment Supply Fund, and the El Paso COVID-19 Response fund and how community members can help or receive help.

Paso del Norte Community Foundation CEO Tracy Yellen; El Pasoan Charles Horak, who founded the El Paso COVID-19 Medical Equipment Supply Fund; and local restaurant owner Maggie Asfahani, who started the El Paso Food and Beverage Workers Fund, will participate in the live stream.

The community is encouraged to submit questions in advance on the Facebook event page: COVID-19: How to help. How to get help.

  • WHAT: COVID-19: How to Help, How to Get Help live Q&A
  • WHERE: Paso del Norte Community Foundation Facebook Page
  • WHEN: Tuesday, April 14, Noon.

