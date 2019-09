EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Parkland High Scholl Caperettes dance team will be hosting a camp for children in October.

The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 12-13 at Parkland High School, 5932 Quil Ave. It is for children 5-17 and costs $25 per participant.

Students who participate will also be invited to dance with the team during halftime of the Matadors football game on Friday, Oct. 18.