Outlet Shoppes offering free horse carriage rides for holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is offering a trip back into history so you can do a little shopping as they might have in the 1800s.

This time of year the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso, of course, has Santa, even a little snow, and back by popular demand — a horse-drawn carriage.

That’s right, there’s a little “clop clop clop” while you shop, says manager Mike Doblado.

“I believe this is our fourth or fifth year to do it. It’s just something that we enjoy doing and it’s back by popular request,” Doblado told KTSM.

The carriage is courtesy of Frontier Adventures out of Las Cruces, a stagecoach company that’s been in driver Pete Paulson’s family for decades.

“It’s a little bit of a ride back in history. This isn’t a ride around the parking lot. This is a ride 150 years ago,” Paulson said.

Shopper Maria Solis and her family took a break from shopping to enjoy the ride with her family so they could make memories together at a very affordable price.

“I really think it’s nice of them to make it free,” said Solis.

Doblado says it’s always the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso’s goal to make sure the family has a good time, no matter their age.