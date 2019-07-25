Out-of-town delegations visit border to seek truth

After visits to detention centers in the Borderland, members of the Seventh Day Adventist church and Social Justice Fund said they want to bring relief to families on both sides of the border.

“We love our news but sometimes we do not get the whole story and we wanted to come down here personally to bring relief, to speak to who we need to speak to, and to see for ourselves what was going on so we could bring it back to our congregations,” Robert Norwood with the Seventh Day Adventist church shared.

The Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) hosted the groups and explained its ongoing efforts to meet basic humanitarian needs of those in shelters.

“These delegations are coming to see the reality because many times they do not understand what is happening because everything is very distorted,” Fernando Garcia, executive director of BNHR added.

“We learned that there was a lot of information that has been put out about those seeking asylum, those seeking help, was not the whole story,” Norwood added

While sharing this experience together, these delegations said they’re working to spread the message of what they’ve seen.

“In the christian world, we say ‘WWJD’, What would Jesus do? And I truly believe Jesus would not just sit there. He would do something. So in our limited capacity, we’re bringing food, resources, to help those families at the border,” Norwood added.

BNHR said it hopes these delegations can spread the word of what they see as the truth.

“We bring delegations to the border, it’s for them to understand that what they’ve been told is not true. But also for them to go back to their own community to tell the story of what they have experienced at the border,” Garcia said.

“We see hurting faces and our heart and compassion goes out to those families,” Norwood added.



On Thursday, HR 2203 (the Homeland Security Improvement Act) will come to a vote on the house floor through Congress. It aims to bring more oversight, accountability, and transparency to federal immigration agencies.