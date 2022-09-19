EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Volunteers from El Paso are joining more than a quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to suicide prevention.

The annual El Paso Out of Darkness Community Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Eastwood Park.

The walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs. The foundation’s goal is to reduce the annual U.S. suicide rate by 20 percent by 2025.

The El Paso Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness Overnight, Community and Campus Walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention.

You can find more information by going to the Facebook page for the West Texas Chapter of national suicide federation.