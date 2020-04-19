Organizers cancel 2020 Sun City Pride Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There will be no Sun City Pride Week this year. That’s the decision organizers came to on Saturday as they announced the 2020 in-person gatherings, usually held in Downtown El Paso, will not go on.

The Board of Directors said due to the City’s “Stay Home, Work Safe” ordinance on large scale events, festivals such as Pride and other large downtown gatherings will not be possible.

The Sun City Pride Week has been a stalwart of June for more than a decade, bringing thousands of people into Downtown El Paso to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community. The 2020 celebration would have been the 14th event, but organizers say they look forward to holding the Pridefest in June 2021.

“We are looking into virtual and in person events once we can be together again so we encourage you to follow our Facebook page or visit our website for updates. Until then, raise your Pride flags in celebration and solidarity for our community and for our great City of El Paso as bring awareness to the opportunities of our movement,” a statement from Sun City Pride’s Board of Directors read.

The organization is processing refunds to exhibitors and sponsors who’d already put money into the organization for this year’s event.