Operation H.O.P.E. schedules socially-distanced backpack giveaway

Community

by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of Operation H.O.P.E.’s signature events each year is their annual backpack giveaway to children in need throughout the community. This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re planning on forging ahead — with new precautions in place.

This year’s backpack giveaway is scheduled for July 25 at 9 a.m. at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Headquarters located at 3850 Justice Drive in Far East El Paso.

Those in need of a backpack and school supplies must pre-register for the event by calling (915) 590-0490. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no one will be allowed to exit their vehicles. The backpacks and school supply disbursement will happen in a drive-thru style with trunks opened to place school supplies inside.

Students will also receive t-shirts from the WWE while supplies last.

