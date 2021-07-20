Operation H.O.P.E. kicks off back to school season by hosting two backpack giveaways

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The pandemic brought financial strains for many, but Operation H.O.P.E. wants to make that burden a little lighter for the community by giving away backpacks.

Angel Gomez with Operation H.O.P.E. otherwise known as Helping Other People Endure is an example of putting others before yourself.

Operation H.O.P.E. is a local El Paso organization that helps others enduring difficult times by providing hope and helping meet basic needs that will make a difference.

On Saturday, July 24th is the first backpack giveaway at the Vinton Sheriff’s Office department and the next event is on August 3rd at the Sunland Park Sports Complex.

Come celebrate with Sunland Park Police Departments‘ first National Night Out, bring the kids and family for food and games.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.