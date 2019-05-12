Northeast El Pasoans say goodbye to beloved Cohen Stadium

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - From 25-cent hot dogs to firework nights, Cohen Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of many Northeast El Pasoans.

That's why the city invited the community to say goodbye to the old baseball field Saturday morning.

As KTSM previously reported, the park is set to be demolished to pave way for the city's Cohen Entertainment District.

Former Diablo fans got the chance to take one last selfie at the park on Saturday, celebrating the past while getting hyped up for the future.

"We're having hot dogs, drinks, (and) giving everyone the opportunity to take selfies, so we can remember what was here and not dwell on it and look forward to the future," District 4 Representative Dr. Sam Morgan tells KTSM. "It's time to turn the page."

The new 45-acre Cohen Entertainment District is expected to include a water park, shops, hotels, restaurants, and more.