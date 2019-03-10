New trailhead opens in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The hiking trails in the Franklin Mountains are nothing new. However, a new access point is.

The city unveiled a new trailhead located off Thunderbird in West El Paso.

This new space has an area for hikers to park their cars and a picnic area with tables that have phone-charging stations.

"I think it's going to be great for the neighborhood, it invites people to hike safely and to be informed to know where the trails are," said West El Paso resident Tiffany Somers.

Families who live near the new trailhead are working to add even more to the picnic areas.

"There's a group of young, energetic, passionate mothers who want to see a playground in their neighborhood," said District 1 Representative Peter Svarzbein, "So they went and worked with the city to come up with an agreement that they would raise the money for a playground in order for the city to install it at the trailhead location."

The group has already raised more than $100,000 to build the playground, which is expected to be built by the end of the year.

With the new benches, charging stations, and possible playground on the way, the city is hoping the public can continue to enjoy these trails for years to come.

"There are people that have been going for decades on these trails so the city's understanding that and celebrating that," said Svarzbein.

The project is part of the 2012 Quality of Life bond.

The city is investing approximately $2 million in trailhead projects near the Franklin Mountains. These trailheads are built by the City of El Paso with tax dollars, so the city is reminding everyone to take care of these features as your own.