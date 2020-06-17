New testing location opens for Anthony, TX and Canutillo residents

ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) – Nurses at Anthony ISD and Canutillo ISD are working together to help people get tested for COVID-19.

Every Tuesday starting on June 23 and lasting until July 14, residents in Anthony, Texas, and in Canutillo will be able to get tested at Alderete Middle School which is located on 801 Talbot Road, in Canutillo, TX.

Testing will take place between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

People who want to get tested will need to make an appointment by calling 915-877-7629.

Residents who call the number must have an address in the U.S. and an identification card.

Acceptable IDs: U.S. driver’s license, passport, social security number, or other government ID.

People will also be asked for insurance information, but there will be no out of pocket cost. Officials said those who do not have insurance can still be tested.