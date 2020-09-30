New mural coming to Moon Park in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro will soon have a new mural at Moon Park.
The mural is being housed at the Moon Park wall ball courts.
The mural is part of the City of Socorro’s drive to get more people in Socorro to fill out their Census questionnaire. The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is today. To complete your form, visit https://my2020census.gov/.
The City of Socorro, along with the Paso Del Norte Complete Count Committee, the Census Counts Committee and the U.S. Census Bureau’s Office commissioned well-known artists Tino Ortega and Paola Martinez to create a Census-inspired mural.
The mural is expected to be completed next week.