New local pantry fighting ‘period poverty’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – HERPantry is the first diaper bank in El Paso that is also handing out feminine products to fight period poverty.

Connie Moreno founded HERPantry last year, but the idea came years ago when she faced challenges as a young mom of two.

“I was a young mother, so I remember what it was like budgeting for diapers and it’s expensive,” said Moreno.

With diapers, the packages include baby wipes and a variety of baby formulas.

The pantry also provides feminine products that Moreno decided to include after realizing the reality of period poverty in the community.

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, one in four women struggle to buy period products and one in five girls misses school for the same reason.

“There is such a thing as period poverty and it’s not well known and it’s not spoken about,” said Moreno, explaining some women are embarrassed to talk about it.

Many of their packages are sent to various organizations in the region, but they do the on-site distribution at the Holy Ghost Tabernacle Church in Northeast El Paso.

The distribution is scheduled for every second Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and every fourth Sunday of the month from 3:30-4:30 p.m.