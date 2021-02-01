New fund established to help those in need of utility bill assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM-TV) — The Big Bright Hearts of El Paso organization has established a new fund to help El Pasoans who have fallen behind on utility bills.

The Bright Hearts of El Paso Fund will help in covering a portion of the down payment for a payment plan. This will also help those who are on the verge of facing disconnection of their electricity, since so many customers are currently behind on their bill.

El Paso Electric will match every dollar donated to the Bright Hearts of El Paso Fund. The goal is to raise $500,000 before the match, or $1 million total. Donations may be made at epcf.org/brighthearts.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our teams at EPE have pursued every avenue possible in order to help our customers power through this difficult time and connect them to the financial resources they would need, like utility bill payment assistance,” said Eddie Gutierrez, El Paso Electric VP of Customer and Community Engagement.

Community and other faith-based organizations are also lending a hand to those facing difficulty in paying their electric bills, including the El Paso Community Foundation, Temple Mount Sinai and the the Catholic Diocese of El Paso.

For questions about Bright Hearts of El Paso, call the El Paso Community Foundation at (915) 533-4020 or go to epcf.org/brighthearts.