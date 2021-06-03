New display celebrates Pride Month in San Jacinto Plaza

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new display celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month now sits in San Jacinto Plaza which will be presented through June.



Visit El Paso, a division of Destination El Paso, unveiled the display in the heart of the Sun City. Officials say the Love Letters were originally designed to celebrate and recognize various groups along with special occasions that made their first debut last year in July. The idea being a symbol of hope, gratitude, and community pride.



“El Paso has a long history of being a leader in equality and we are excited to showcase El Paso as a welcoming and inclusive community for all.” said Bryan Crowe, General Manager for Destination El Paso.

The display includes previous Love Letters that pay tribute to COVID Heroes, Hispanic Heritage Month in September, and Black History Month in February 2021.

While encouraging social distancing, Visit El Paso is inviting El Pasoans to visit the display at San Jacinto Plaza, take pictures, and share with friends and family. You can share posts on social media using #iloveeptx and #EPPride.



