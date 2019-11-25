New City Water Park pre-sale tickets on sale now

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso will open four brand new water parks across El Paso this summer and they’re hoping you’ll plan ahead and gift a season pass to someone you love for the holidays.

The water parks – Camp Cohen, Chapoteo, Lost Kingdom, and Oasis – will open in 2020.

Flex-day Tickets and Season passes are available for purchase online at elpasowaterparks.com now through December 31, 2019.

Season passes are $130 for a family of five – which includes admission to all four waterparks throughout the summer season.

The presale event offers everyone a chance to save on Flex-Day Tickets by purchasing them at general admission prices. Flex tickets offer the flexibility of visiting the water park of your choice on a day that’s convenient for you. Season pass holders also save money and enjoy the benefit of unlimited visits to all four parks, all season long.

Each water park will feature a unique theme offering visitors both thrilling adventures and relaxation. Water attractions range from spiraling water slides to interactive water playgrounds to inviting leisure pools. All these resort-style playgrounds will include heated pools, concessions, lounge chairs, outdoor sound systems, and spacious plazas, among other amenities.

Visitors can enhance their experience by reserving a private cabana or by renting the entire park to celebrate a special occasion. Special event packages are available for daytime and evening hours.

Learn more by visiting elpasowaterparks.com.

