Need a flu shot? The City of El Paso is offering free flu shots starting Oct. 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As part of its new flu prevention campaign, the City of El Paso is offering free flu vaccines to those four and older this flu season.

To get a free flu shot through the City’s “Be Powerflu” campaign, visit bepowerflu.com, click on the patient questionnaire button to print and fill out the questionnaire. The questionnaire must be turned in when getting the shot.

No appointments are needed. The following sites are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning on Oct. 5, Monday through Saturday at the following locations:

Eastside Site : 301 George Perry Blvd.

301 George Perry Blvd. Westside Site: 7400 High Ridge Dr.

The City’s “Be PowerFlu” campaign aims to reduce the number of flu cases and prevent serious related illness during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that similar to COVID-19, the flu can be serious and even deadly for those with underlying medical conditions,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City-County Health Authority. “What we don’t know is how the flu and COVID will attack the body if they are contracted together during this flu season, so we’re urging the community to be proactive by getting the flu vaccine and continue practicing social distancing, wearing a face cover, and practicing healthy hygiene.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone older than 6 months receive a flu shot every year.

Reducing the number of flu cases will also reduce the number of flu-related hospitalizations, which in turn will help keep hospital rooms available for those being treated for COVID-19 infections and other serious illnesses.