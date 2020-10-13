Mutt Mondays: A dog named Baxter, plus how to help Animal Services through donations and fostering

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week’s edition of Mutt Mondays features Baxter, a 2-year-old American pit bull mix who is full of energy and would do well in a family that can meet his energy level.

Baxter, who has been at El Paso Animal Services since January, is spayed and does well with older children and female pets. To learn more about Baxter (ID #43605927) and other adoptable animals, visit elpasoanimalservices.org.

Here’s a quick glimpse of Baxter in the wild:

El Paso Animal Service Volunteer Coordinator Luke Lucas also spoke to KTSM 9 News about the different services that Animal Services is offering to El Pasoans who may need help during the pandemic.

A popular service at this time is the Pet Pantry, which offers pet food and supplies to families with pets. Helping families care for their pets means that fewer animals will come into the shelter.

“The Pet Pantry is a free program where we provide, for free, supplies for families in need right now, which a lot of the times is a deciding factor on why people keep their pets or not,” Lucas said. “So it’s very important that we help those people keep their pets.”

Lucas also spoke about Animal Services’ fostering program. It’s easy to participate, Lucas said. Animal Services asks that participants give at least two weeks of their time to fostering a pet. Animal Services provides the supplies.

“All you have to do is supply the love and the space in your home,” Lucas said.

You can help Animal Services by donating supplies, as well as by making monetary donations. Visit elpasotx.seamlessdocs.com/f/AnimalServicesDonations to donate.

