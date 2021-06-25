9 News Movie Reviews: F9 – The Fast Saga

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been almost two decades of the Fast and Furious series as the newest edition of the film arrives at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East this weekend.

Enjoy the movie in front of a 70-foot screen and in Dolby Atmos surround sound at the “Big Show” theatre.

J Russell host the first edition of 9 News Movie Reviews sitting in the nice leather comfy seats.

Our film critic Felipa Solis says as the series welcomes back the usual family of Vin Diesel and Tyrese, there’s a new face in John Cena who makes his presence known in the film.

Overall, it is fabulous popcorn fun for the summer.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East also adds the “Ford Focus” addition to the theatre which shows classic Harrison Ford films. Moviegoers can catch Indiana Jones, Air Force One and Blade Runner 2049.

While in your seat, at the push of a button service is right at your fingertips to try a Mambo Margarita and a nacho pizza, with classical nacho toppings.

Next week, Russell and Solis will review the newest addition to the Purge series.