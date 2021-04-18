Mount Zion Baptist church community celebrates oldest member’s centennial birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One El Pasoan’s 100th birthday is right around the corner, and loved ones celebrated her major milestone by holding a surprise birthday event on Sunday.



Members of the Mount Zion Baptist church held a surprise birthday gathering for Mother Estelle White who is turning 100-years-old on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.



Estelle is the oldest member of the church and said she initially thought she was going to dinner but then realized she was heading towards the direction of Mount Zion. She added she was pleasantly surprise to see members of the church gathered for her birthday.

Photo: Miguel Paredes

During her surprise, Estelle shared with KTSM 9 News a piece of advice for not just youth, but for parents too, “It’s so very important how the parents spend time to raise their children. What you put in their heart, it’ll help them to get through this world together with God. It’ll help them to make it.



Estelle shared that during the pandemic, going to church regularly was not idea however see’s it as a being a ‘blessing in disguise’ keeping us at home, “We didn’t go to the house, because God was in our house. All things work together for good to those who love the Lord. It’s not just in this building, it’s in your heart.”