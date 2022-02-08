EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the days following the devastating fire at the De Soto Hotel in Downtown El Paso, adjacent businesses were left in limbo, not knowing when – or if – they’d be able to reopen.

By Tuesday, Mac’s Restaurant, The Berkeley Cocktail Lounge, Luigi’s Homestyle Pizza and Elemi all received the green light from officials to reopen. However, the Reagan, a cocktail bar next door to the De Soto, remains closed as it is in a “fall zone.”

Greg Wayne, the owner of Mac’s, said he reopened on Monday after an abrupt closure on Friday through the weekend.

“We actually opened Saturday for a little and they told us we had to close so we opened regular hours yesterday (Monday),” Wayne said. “This affects our employees as well but all in all, for the severity it was, it all went pretty well.”

Wayne said as far as damage , his restaurant only had some minor water damage from the fire two doors down.

“When they asked us to leave on friday we had some pots cooking, we lost a couple of those but really just a couple hours of cleanup and throwing some food away,” Wayne said.

As for loss of revenue, he said there was noway to really know anactual dollar amount but estimated they lost anywhere from $6,000 to $10,000 for the three days they were shuttered.

“We made it through Covid we’ll make it through this,” Wayne said.

Emiliano Marentez, the chef and owner of Elemi around the corner said he estimates his business lost around $7,000.

Elemi reopened on Tuesday after turning the gas back on and also dealing with minor water damage.

Marentez said he wanted to seek assistance from the city for the loss of funds over the weekend.

“See if they could help out with those funds for staff at lest those two days which I know they depend heavily for,” Marentez said.

KTSM asked business owners if they ever saw any activity in the vacant De Soto Hotel.

“It’s sad to see the history of the De Soto but that building was run down and it’ll be interesting to see what they do with it,” Wayne said. “I was always inside (the restaurant) but from what I understand, the building was accessible and people were accessing it.”

Marentez said he didn’t even realize the hotel was vacant.

“I know they have a following of people trying to see ghosts, so we have seen people or flashlights up there,” Marentez said.

According to a city spokesperson, the De Soto Hotel was considered vacant and secured.

The owner of any vacant building in El Paso is responsible to register the building as a vacant building, securing, and maintaining the building until such time as the building is redeveloped.

As KTSM previously reported, the City of El Paso was in the process of bringing the De Soto Hotel back to life with the help of a private partner.

The City spokesperson said vacant or unoccupied buildings do not need to be boarded; they need to be secured. For example, a building that has all its windows and doors intact and secured/locked is considered a secured building.

The De Soto Hotel’s windows and doors, prior to the fire, were intact,” a city spokesperson said via written statement. “The building was considered secured. The owner has the responsibility to ensure that the building is secured against unwanted entry.”

Officials continue investigating the scene as to what caused the fire. The City said there were no updates on the investigation as of Tuesday.

