Minerpalooza goes virtual this year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 30th annual Minerpalooza, the University of Texas at El Paso’s annual back to school celebration, will be completely virtual, kicking off events at 8 p.m. Friday.

“We’re excited to add first-of-its-kind elements to the newly designed Minerpalooza,” said Nicole Aguilar, event organizer and director for UTEP’s Student Engagement and Leadership Center. “We’re creating a completely virtual event to ensure that we can celebrate a new school year in a safe environment. We can’t wait to launch this event in a way the UTEP community has never experienced it.”

This year’s virtual celebration will be presented in two parts.

The first portion will feature UTEP President Heather Wilson, UTEP Cheer and Dance teams, the UTEP Marching Miners, Paydirt Pete, student organizations, and alumni. It will also include appearances from UTEP Athletics Director Jim Senter, head football coach Dana Dimel, head men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry and head women’s basketball coach Kevin Baker.

To catch the first hour of the celebration, visit www.minerpalooza.com.

The second half of Minerpalooza will feature an exclusive virtual performance by country music artist Jon Pardi that will air at 9 p.m. on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW, the local affiliate of the CW Network (Channel 7.2).

Viewers will also get to know UTEP’s Registered Student Organizations, who typically host activity booths to raise funds for their annual goals.

Minerpalooza is traditionally one of the biggest fundraising and marketing opportunities for UTEP’s registered student organizations. This year, more than 200 registered student organizations seek support with fundraising efforts that will provide them with the resources they need to continue to succeed in a virtual setting. To donate, visit https://pickaproject.utep.edu/minerpalooza.

In addition, the “Mining Minds” pickaxe sculpture at UTEP’s University Avenue roundabout will be illuminated in blue and orange on Friday evening to celebrate Minerpalooza.