Mental health expert offers advice on how to support parents who have experienced a miscarriage

Community

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, TV personality and model Chrissy Teigan announced on social media the death of her third child, a newborn she called Jake.

A local mental health professional at Emergence Health Network says losing a baby not only brings enormous grief; it can also have negative physical effects and can affect relationships.

If you know someone who is grieving due to the loss of a baby, the best thing you can do to support them is to listen. 

“Allow them to tell the story, a lot of us, myself included, we want to say it’ll be okay; it’ll get better,” said EHN’s Celeste Nevarez. “And we smother them with gifts and food and things that people don’t necessarily need when, really, what they need is a kind ear and an open heart to share this very traumatic and difficult story in a safe place with someone they know and they love and trust.”

Emergence offers counseling services for all family members after a miscarraige.

EHN said that their crisis hotline is available to anyone 24/7 who may be in need of support at (915) 779-1800.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Family continues search for missing soldier

Coping with a miscarriage

breast cancer awareness month

House voting on $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

One dies in motorcycle-involved crash

EPISD teachers, other local educators, protest reopening schools

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner