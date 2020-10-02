Mental health expert offers advice on how to support parents who have experienced a miscarriage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, TV personality and model Chrissy Teigan announced on social media the death of her third child, a newborn she called Jake.

A local mental health professional at Emergence Health Network says losing a baby not only brings enormous grief; it can also have negative physical effects and can affect relationships.

If you know someone who is grieving due to the loss of a baby, the best thing you can do to support them is to listen.

“Allow them to tell the story, a lot of us, myself included, we want to say it’ll be okay; it’ll get better,” said EHN’s Celeste Nevarez. “And we smother them with gifts and food and things that people don’t necessarily need when, really, what they need is a kind ear and an open heart to share this very traumatic and difficult story in a safe place with someone they know and they love and trust.”

Emergence offers counseling services for all family members after a miscarraige.

EHN said that their crisis hotline is available to anyone 24/7 who may be in need of support at (915) 779-1800.