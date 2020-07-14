Medical providers encourage early breast cancer screenings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following the death of actress Kelly Preston to breast cancer over the weekend, the Hospitals of Providence says this is a good time to remind everyone of the importance of frequent breast self-examinations and keeping your annual checkups.

Breast Cancer is when cancer cells form in the tissues of the breast and then invade surrounding tissue or spread to other areas of the body.

One in eight women will develop the disease in their lifetime. Sixty-two percent of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage with a high survival rate, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We know that to have the greatest chance of survival is prevention and early detection. So your screening mammograms, your examinations with your GYN, and your primary care doctor, especially if there are some abnormalities, you need to get to a physician right away,” said Charlie Swopes, THOP Nurse Navigator.

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer in women, but men can also get the disease. One out of every thousand men will be diagnosed with breast cancer.