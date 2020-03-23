Meal distributions available at every IDEA Public School location

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – IDEA Public Schools provides free pick-up lunches to students in the community.

According to a release, this service is not limited to IDEA students only. Lunches are available for any student in the community 18 years and younger.

Breakfast and lunch will be available Monday-Friday for pick up from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Locations:

IDEA Mesa Hills, 405 Wallenberg Dr, El Paso, TX 79912

IDEA Edgemere, 15101 Edgemere Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938

IDEA Rio Vista, 210 N Rio Vista Rd, Socorro, TX 79927

Students 18 years and younger must be present to receive a meal.