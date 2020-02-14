Luxury Aviation company breaks ground in the Borderland

El Paso (KTSM) —- Million Air aviation announced their new location at their groundbreaking in the Borderland Thursday. The new addition will join Atlantic Aviation in the private airline industry of El Paso.

El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez told KTSM, Million Air will help attract bigger businesses to the community.

“High paying jobs is the number one priority and so this is just one more element to come push that envelope to show these big companies that were trying to attract,” said Gonzalez.

More than five acres will be used for the new facility, funded from grants and partnerships.

“It comes from the investment private sector for the business development side and eight-million came from the FAA… we matched the FAA grant with two-million with airport dollars so none of this was done with tax payer dollars,” explained Gonzalez.

“Our operation will provide unmatched services and amenities for air travel that no one in this region has experienced before,” said Paul Foster, who helped bring the Million Air to El Paso.

Million Air CEO Rodger Woodsley explained, his company is more than just an airline.

“There’s a lot of business, there’s a lot of philanthropy and a lot of life-saving at this airport as well, there’s a lot of heart, lung and liver transplants,” said Woodsley.

Construction of the five acre property is expected to take one year. Million Air should make its first flight in the Borderland in early 2021.

Click here for the Million Air website.