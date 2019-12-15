Luminarias light up Scenic Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Scenic Drive was aglow with the spirit of Christmas Saturday night. The 28th annual Navidad De La Fe Luminarias illuminated El Paso’s scenic drive for one night only.

The event is put together by the Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe, Inc. with 100 staff members and volunteers working to stage the holiday tradition consisting of 4,000 luminarias, or sand-filled paper bags with a candle.

Organizers say this is their gift to El Paso.

“Every year, we usually come here and support La Fe, we usually bring the kids out here and have fun and keep the spirit of Christmas and share a little bit of time with the family,” Central El Paso resident Mike Banuelos told KTSM.

The event was free and open to the public.