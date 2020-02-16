‘Love a Horse’ event celebrates local rescue facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local horse riding and training facility invited community members to a special meet and greet Saturday morning.

Horses Unlimited Rescue and Education Center hosted its annual “Love a Rescue Horse” event. They celebrated with free rides, candy, a jumping balloon and interaction with the horses and community members. The event also showed El Pasoans the successful growth of the rescue facility.

The local horse rescue operation is a non-profit that works with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to rescue abused and neglected horses in the county. The horses are then re-trained and used to help children with Autism and adults with PTSD.

For more information on the work Horses Unlimited does in our community, you can contact them at (915) 431-7653 or visit their Facebook Page.

