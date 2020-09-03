Lomaland Community Center renamed after community leader Sylvia A. Carreon

Community center is first in El Paso to be named after a Latina woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve the renaming of the Lomaland Community Center to the Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, making it the first community center in El Paso to be named after a Latina woman.

The 31,000 square-foot building will have an upper terrace, deck and a renovated soccer field. The center will have a double gymnasium, cardio weights room, auxiliary gymnasium, game space, community meeting room, community kitchen, community cyber lounge and an outdoor courtyard.

The $11 million for the center comes from the 2012 Quality of Life Bond. The project is also going to include an art piece that’ll mount patterned solar shades on the face of the building.

The community center is currently undergoing construction and scheduled to be completed this fall. As a result of the COVID-19 health pandemic, the facility will not open to the public until it is safe to do so.

District 7 Representative Henry Rivera said he was proud to have the building renamed in Carreon’s honor.

“It was my privilege to have supported and voted in favor for the renaming of this very anticipated signature Quality of Life Bond Community Center, located in our Mission Valley to be named after a strong community leader whose legacy has positively impacted many women athletes’ lives, has improved the lives of families and our community and has given neighborhoods a voice,” he said.