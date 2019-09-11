Local shopping center developer brings projects to Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Far East El Paso communities will soon see new shopping centers in their own backyards with new developments set by a local shopping center developer.

River Oaks Properties, El Paso’s largest shopping center developer, announced plans for 11 new shopping centers, totaling 500,000 square feet of construction in El Paso for 2019-2020.

Many of the planned developments center around N. Zaragoza Road, in Far East El Paso, which is in the heart of the city’s fastest-growing area.

These projects include:

· A new 63,000 square foot Albertsons supermarket, one of the largest in El Paso, at the intersection of Zaragoza Road and Pebble Hills Drive in Far East El Paso.

· 15,000 square feet of retail shopping space adjacent to Albertsons, The Market at Pebble Hills, set to open in 2020. The development will include an Albertsons convenience store with gas fueling station, as well.

· The 40,000 square foot Reserve at Rich Beem smart-growth center, with 8 buildings, outdoor patios, enhanced landscaping, common areas for gatherings and ample parking in the rear.

· Two new shopping centers on the west side of Zaragoza Road and Edgemere Drive, Paseo Real I and Paseo Real II, as well as a new Burger King restaurant.

· Just across Zaragoza Road on Edgemere, behind the busiest McDonald’s restaurant in El Paso, construction just finished on a 7,000 square foot retail shopping center.

· Two shopping centers, Rich Beem Crossing II and Edgemere Square, at Rich Beem Boulevard and Edgemere Drive containing over 17,000 square feet of retail space.

· The Montana Pointe shopping center at Rich Beem Boulevard and Montana will have 12,000 square feet of retail space.

· Groundbreaking of the new power center at Eastlake Boulevard and I-10 is also underway and scheduled to open in late-2020.

The 252,000 square foot Eastlake Marketplace will be anchored by a new movie theater as well as several soft goods retailers and restaurants new to the Eastlake area.

River Oaks Properties President Adam Frank said all projects are already in the works and bring a boost to the local economy.

“There’s lots of employment opportunities even through construction or retail managerial positions, in addition, it brings dining options, it brings shopping options not everybody in far east El Paso wants to travel 20-30 miles to go to west towne on the westside or to go downtown,” Frank said.