Local report shows in-demand jobs in the Borderland for 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Local employment agency, Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) released a report sharing the hottest jobs for 2020, which features the most current trends in job growth, job openings, and hourly wage information.

The goal of the report is to provide a forecasting resource for all types of job seekers.

“We are really excited to share WSB’s Hot Jobs List as a tool to guide citizens into the most opportunistic jobs. This reports reinforces the focus we have for our resources and efforts for skills training and job readiness. As we head into the end of 2019 and the beginning of the new year, new job seekers and those looking for a change in profession will benefit greatly from this information.” Leila Melendez, COO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

According to the report, jobs on the 2020 list include:

Construction: Plumbers, Pipefitters, Steamlifters, Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers

Defense: Police, Fire and Ambulance Dispatchers

Medical and Health: Healthcare Social Workers, Medical Records and Health Information Technicians, Phlebotomists

Most of these professions are top-paying trade jobs which can be taught at trade schools like Western Technical College.

“We try and partner with those employers, see where the demands in those occupations are in employment and try and meet those needs with high quality but fast-paced education,” Brad Kuykendall, the CEO of Western Tech said.

According to WSB , the 2020 Hot Jobs report offers detailed information on jobs that have experienced at least 10% growth in the last 10 years.

These include jobs that have at least 20 or more positions, currently open in the region, as well as an hourly wage of at least $12.31.