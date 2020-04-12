Local priest takes to the skies to bless all of El Paso with holy water

Courtesy of St George Antiochian Orthodox Church

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congregations across the world could not be blessed with holy water this Easter Sunday.

However, Archimandrite Fadi Rabba of St George Antiochian Orthodox Church in West El Paso found a way to not only bless his congregation with holy water but all of El Paso.

“We will not have people here and it’s sad. This is the first time after 2,000 years we will celebrate Palm Sunday and Pascua (Easter) with closed doors,” said Archimandrite Fadi Rabbat.

Archimandrite Fadi Rabbat took to the skies. Climbing in a plane with holy water and a picture of the Virgin Mary.

Flying across the Borderland, first blessing his church in West El Paso and then the hospitals. All while sprinkling holy water out of the window of the plane.

He flew over Mount Cristo Rey and flew along the border all the way to East El Paso.

“I decided to do it since now we are living this time of disease, time of illness, we believe that the grace of the Lord coming through this holy water in Epiphany or in every service, we can do it,” said Archimandrite Fadi Rabbat.

Archimandrite Rabbat said he wanted to fly over the hospitals to sprinkle holy water on those most in need. As well as those battling the coronavirus during this pandemic.

Archimandrite Rabbat says this was the first time churches closed their doors on Easter and also the first time he sprinkled Holy Water out of a plane.