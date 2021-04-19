Local Jehovah’s Witnesses see increase in members following no door to door visits amid pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The spiritual community has found new ways to still come together and share their message of faith, including Jehovah’s Witnesses.



The pandemic pressed pause for in-person ministries, however expanded it to more people virtually.



It’s been over a year since local Jehovah’s Witnesses were able to come to neighborhoods around El Paso, knock on doors, and send their message of comfort and hope in-person.



Now, they’re managing by other ways but add that there’s been increase of people during the last year who want to hear their message.

“Here in the Borderland, we see that there’s an increase in the interest of people in our message so that’s wonderful,” said Eliseo Ramirez, the Public Communications Representative in El Paso for Jehovah’s Witnesses.



From going door to door, to now making phone calls, writing personal letters, and holding virtual meetings. Jehovah’s Witnesses across the country and in El Paso are still sending their message in a safe way.



“We put our bible principles ahead of our personal preferences. That’s really important to us because we actually have to live what we speak. So when we go to our neighbors door and say we do that because we love them, we’ve also stayed away from our neighbors door because we love them,” said Robert Hendricks, U.S. Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.



During the last year, nearly 51,000 people in the U.S. were seeking a witness to reach them via the organizations website or through a local congregation.

“People are hungry to be connected with the spiritual community and that’s what we have seen,” Hendricks shared, “Even though this has been a very dark time, the light has been people drawing closer together and supporting one another through this very difficult time.”

“We’ve seen an increase to the attendance in our virtual meetings. We even had a record attendance to our memorial of Christ death this past month. We’ve seen old congregants that haven’t been to our meetings in a long time, they’re coming back,” Ramirez added.



The organization says the mission remains the same, with a concentration of sending messages to loved ones about isolation, depression, and how to overcome pandemic fatigue.

“If something that we say to them, share with them, turns them back to the bible or their spirituality, or makes their day better, that’s really what we want to do. That’s what the purpose of our ministry is all about. We’re hoping to share that with as many people as possible even though we can’t see them personally,” Hendricks shared.



The organization holds virtual conventions, and has released 33 new language translations of the Bible on its website.

For more information and resources with Jehovah’s Witnesses, click here.