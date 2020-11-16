Local horse rescue holding fundraiser to support neglected, abused horses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local horse rescue is raising funds to help care for their rescued animals through February.

Horses Unlimited Rescue and Education Center Inc. is taking part in a Cashapp Challenge to raise $5,000 for their rescued horses. Donations can be made via the rescue’s Cashapp account: $HorsesUnlimited.

Victoria Davis, founder of Horses Unlimited, said $3,000 would be utilized for the horses in the stalls and $2,000 for the pasture for the months of December, January and February.

Davis said the rescue is the only one of its kind in the area. The center is currently caring for 15 horses, two mini horses, one sow, one mule and six goats.

Since 2011, Horses Unlimited Rescue and Education Center Inc. has been committed to rescuing and rehabilitating neglected and abused horses.

According to the rescue’s website, the rescue is located on more than 2.5 acres in East El Paso. Horses Unlimited has expanded to 18 outdoor horse stalls, a free-range pasture, a large round training pen and a 200 foot-by-150-foot arena for lessons and community benefits.

The rescue works closely with surrounding sheriffs’ departments by assisting them on how to respond to and handle abused and abandoned horses that are discovered, the website states.

In addition to animal rescue, the center also provides equine therapy and horseback riding lessons. To learn more, visit https://horsebehaviorist.wixsite.com/hureci.

Latest Headlines