EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several local El Paso students were recognized as part of a statewide leadership training program.

They were recognized as their term on Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth’s Statewide Leadership Council (YLC) came to an end this month. The program is an initiative focused on youth substance use prevention.

Applicants are selected each year based on their leadership skills and commitment to building positive influences for themselves, their peers and their entire communities.

This year’s members included El Paso’s Alay’Jah Jackson, 16; Ivanna Neyra, 16; and Katelynn Rodriguez, 17. Alexandra Pelayo, 16, returned for her second year on the Council and presented at both a YLC Academy training as well as Texas Health and Human Services’ annual Prevention Provider’s Meeting this June. Recent graduate AJ Cortez, 24, and Jesus Cabreles, a political science major at UTEP, also returned as YLC alumni members.

“We are so proud of the dedication, time and energy every one of our youth members contributed throughout the year,” said Alicia Rosas, Youth Engagement Specialist for Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth.

The YLC is composed of youth leaders aged 15-20 from across Texas who are committed to shaping healthier and safer communities free of youth alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use.

Youth interested in learning more about the program and applying, click here.

