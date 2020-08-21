Local drumming circle plays for the community throughout the pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local drumming circle Echoes In The Park meets every Saturday night to play the beats of their heart at Tom Lea Park.

“Our mission is to explore the boundaries of percussion and send each other on a journey, a musical journey,” said Gabriel Armendaraz, the manager of the band, explaining how everyone in the group is welcoming of new members.

Echoes in the Park started in 2007 when founder Jose Melendez moved to El Paso and visited Tom Lea Park for the first time.

“I fell in love with the place,” he said. “I knew this is where I was going to make music.”

He says the group has long-term members, but they encourage everyone to join them any time they play.

Melendez explained that they never practice the songs they play because “it’s not something you practice, it comes from the heart.”

A 10-year-long group member Belinda Suvramanan says that during the pandemic they had to adjust how they include the audience.

“In non-pandemic times, we would put out a blanket with all different kinds of drums and rattles, and different things, for people that come and watch us,” said Suvramanan. “We invite them to take something and join us, to feel the rhythm.”

Melendez said the group has been like a home to him and hopes others will see it that way too.

All members play different instruments, but they all agree one instrument in particular is responsible for all the sounds.

“It’s about the heart beat. I guess it’s the most basic driving rhythmic soulful sound,” said Suvramanan, explaining that music is something that comes naturally.

You can hear Echoes In The Park every Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tom Lea Park. If you want to join them, you can always take you own instrument.