Local clothing company designed Amazon’s Blue Origin space jumpsuits

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — When the phone rings, the opportunity could be on the other line. 

That’s what happened with the Manager of Texas Custom Embroidery, Alejandra Galindo.

The El Paso-based store designed the black jackets with the feather and jumpsuits that were featured in the all-civilian suborbital flight.

“We didn’t know who it was. She asked us if we can have these uniforms ready for throughout the weekend”, said Galindo.

At an altitude of 250,000 feet and viewed on televisions across the world, an El Paso clothing line was seen by millions of people. 

Galindo added that Blue Origin did not ask for any specifications and gave her business creative freedom on the designs. The Texas Custom Embroidery says they plan to work with Amazon’s Blue Origin in the future. 

