Local car club collects toys for kids in need

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We’re less than three weeks away from Christmas and the community is coming together to provide for kids in the Borderland.

The Viejitos El Paso Car Club hosted a toy run Saturday to benefit the El Paso County Sheriff’s “Santa with a Badge” program. They collected toys and monetary donations that will go toward kids in need across the community.

Each year, the Sheriff’s Office comes together with the community to provide over 2,000 toys to kids in the county who usually don’t have the opportunity to open gifts on Christmas morning.

“To help out the community or the colonias out there that have some children that need help for Christmas,” explained Fred Balderrama, President of Viejitos Car Club.

If you weren’t able to donate Saturday, you can still drop off toys at the following locations.

Donations will be accepted in the following Family Dollar locations:

5120 Montana Ave.

160 N. Cotton

4200 N. Mesa St.

12820 B Edgemere

1045 N. Zaragoza Rd.

425 N. Yarbrough Dr. Ste B

401 S. Yarbrough Dr.

2200 N. Yarbrough Dr. Ste D-2

2385 Lee

12235 Pellicano

9612 Montana Ave

13800 Eastlake

Also joining this cause are the following car clubs, where donations can be dropped off during the following events:

Majesty Christmas CarShow Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 8:00, a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 8889 Gateway Blvd West.



Toys and monetary donations may also be dropped off with the Community Service Section at the Sherriff’s Office Headquarters located at 3850 Justice Dr. in Far East El Paso.

The last day for donations is December 13, 2019.