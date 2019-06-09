Local artist brings art class to El Paso Children’s Hospital oncology patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Children’s Hospital is a little brighter thanks to the talents of a local artist.

Patrick Gabaldon — known for his vibrant interpretations of the Borderland — visited the hospital this week to host a special art class for oncology patients and their families.

Gabaldon showed the children how to create their own works of art, making their road to recovery a little more colorful in the process.

“It’s just awesome to see that no matter what’s going on in their lives, whether it’s coming in to get some new vitals, whether they’re just not feeling well…it’s awesome to see them just get totally lost in their art,” the artist told KTSM.

Gabaldon says he chose to have the patients create paintings of a cactus as a symbol of resilience.