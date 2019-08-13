Local anti-gun violence chapter takes stand after mass shooting

A local chapter of a national anti-gun violence organization continues to take immediate action following the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.



“Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense” chapter in El Paso just started in February. After last Saturday’s mass shooting, the chapter is prepared to continue standing its ground.

“We never thought it would happen here. When we had our first meeting, there were several questioning like ‘Why start a moms demand action for gun sense chapter in El Paso’, and my response was gun violence can happen anywhere,” Jody Casey, President of the local chapter said.



As a mother and community member of El Paso, Casey said the Walmart mass shooting is yet another example of why immediate action against gun violence should be taken.



“Until we have universal gun laws, which will help reduce gun violence in this country, we’re going to be in the same situation again,” Casey said.



Being a mother of two, Casey shared it’s been challenging to explain the situation to her kids especially as they head back to school, “I want the kids to be safe and it makes you nervous sending them back to school the first day and we shouldn’t be that way. School is a happy wonderful time for kids.”



Casey brought to their attention why it’s important to pay attention during a safety drill, “My kids do know what happened and I took my older son to a vigil a few days later so that he could get some resolution and feel the love, compassion, and strength in the community. But it’s really hard to explain to them why they have active shooter drills in their schools, we didn’t have that growing up.”

The local chapter plans to tackle the issue by taking it up to lawmakers.



“We’re not going to give up until we can lobby and convince our elected officials to do something about gun violence,” Casey added, “We know that less guns means less gun violence and not one law is going to fix everything but it will make a difference and will make us all safer.”

They will also start a “Be Smart” program to raise awareness for those who own firearms about safety measures to keep guns out of the hands of children.



The organization along with “El Paso Strong” plans to hold a “Recess Rally” on Saturday, August 17. The focus is to encourage elected officials to vote on universal background checks. It will happen at Lincoln Park at 11 a.m.